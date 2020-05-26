President Buhari Did Not Cancel Memos And Appointments Made By Late Abba Kyari - Presidency

Listen to article

The official spokesperson (SSA, Media & Publicity) to President Buhari, Mallam Garba Shehu has debunked speculations that President Buhari has nullified a number of memos and appointments signed off by his former Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. Reacting to the widely circulating news (not published by The Nigerian Voice), the Spokesperson urged Nigerians to ignore such insinuation. "There is not a grain of truth in these reports and Nigerians should please ignore the insinuations behind them" In a statement released via his twitter handle, Mallam Garba added that President Buhari has advised Africans to sustain the gains of COVID -19 for peace and economic development.

The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to media reports alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled a number of memos and appointments signed off by his former Chief of Staff. Not surprisingly, these reports have quoted unnamed sources.

President Buhari was duly re-elected by Nigerians in February 2019. He has not and will never cede to anyone else, that power and trust given to him by the Nigerian people.

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for peace on the continent as a prerequisite for sustainable development.

In a message to African leaders to mark the ''Africa Day 2020,'' commemorated by the African Union Commission in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO),...

President Buhari said Africa has given the world a new hope by choosing the theme ''Silencing the Guns in the context of the COVID-19'' for this year’s Africa Day.

He stressed the need for African leaders to ensure that every effort is made to ensure the success of silencing the guns on the continent, emphasizing the need to sensitize Africans about the inseparable connection between peace and development.

''Peace, security, unity and harmony are prerequisites for development in Africa,” the Nigerian leader said, urging citizens all over the continent to innovate on how ''Silencing the Guns” can be used to achieve peace and grow African economies.

He also urged regional economic groups, civil society organisations and the private sector in Africa to take full ownership of the theme of this year’s celebration to strengthen collaborative efforts among member-countries of the African Union.

Africa Day is observed annually on 25 May, to commemorate the founding of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), the precursor of the African Union, which was created on 25 May 1963 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.