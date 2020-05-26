Huriwa Appraises Army's Counter Terror War And Calls For Public Solidarity:

Listen to article

Foremost Civil Rights Advocacy group-: HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) has described as unprecedented success the current strategies of the Nigerian Military in waging the last phase of the war on terror with the physical presence on the frontlines of the theatre of battles by the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai just as the Rights group said now more than ever before is the time for all and sundry to show solidarity and support to the combatants so the outcome will be favourable to Nigeria.

HURIWA has also appealed to the National Assembly to tread carefully with issues around the current war on terrorists and armed bandits by the Nigerian Military just as the Rights group said the open disclosure by a serving Senator of the All Progressives Congress dominated National Assembly Senator Gobir representing Sokoto East that military operatives from Niger Republic are in charge of security for his constituents who he said are no longer relying on the Nigerian Army since they are too slow to respond to distress calls just as the Rights group said this disclosure in the open was harmful to the morale of the fighters of the Nigerian Arned forces and coyld have been handled differently.

HURIWA maintained that such sensational disclosure which graphically paints Nigeria's Sokoto East as an area under occupation by the Niger Republic Armed Forces was capable of deflating the morale of fighters on the frontlines just as the Rights group said such a sensitive national security matter could have been exhaustively tackled in an executive session of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Moreover, HURIWA reminded the National Assembly that Nigeria belongs to a Multinational Armed forces which included Niger Republic, Chad and Cameroon just as the Rights group said it was possible that the Nigerien soldiers were part of the Multinational Armed forces battling Boko haram terrorists and since insurgents are now to have dispersed all across the subregion it is possible that during the cause of military confrontations such encounters may encroach into certain areas of Nigeria and since Sokoto borders Niger Republic the Rights group said the National Assembly could have asked questions and obtain authoritative responses from the public office holders in the relevant Armed forces of Nigeria and the Defence sector.

HURIWA has however encouraged the Nigerian Military to continue to carry out their assigned roles of defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria notwithstanding the increasing demands of the all important national security duties of dealing decisively with all threats against the National security interest of Nigeria just as the Rights group said there is the need for the political authority of Nigeria to continue to improve on the wellbeing and welfare of the men/women and officers of the Nigerian Armed forces who are now making the supreme sacrifices to keep the whole of Nigeria and Nigerians safe from the attacks of daredevil terror gangsters and armed hoodlums by providing the enabling environment and the Appropriation to match the increasing and varying demands of the Covid-19 era.

HURIWA has also expressed satisfaction that it is evidently clear that the unprecedented level of synergy between and amongst the different segments of the Nigerian Armed forces has increasingly enhanced the imminent victory of Nigeria over armed terror groups and bandits even as the Rights group said in a Statement by the National Coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director Miss Zainab Yusuf that the Defence headquarters is performing excellently well in the area of professional information management because according to the Rights group quality information dissemination about the phases of the war on terror is imperative to gain the support, solidarity and buy in of the millions of Nigerians who are in their own right praying for the successful completion of the war on terror that has lasted over a decade and has cost Nigeria a lot in terms of human and material losses.

HURIWA has therefore commended the Nigerian Government specifically for making it possible for the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai and other Service Chiefs to continue to demonstrate their collective resolve to improve the welfare of the combatants and other men/Women and officers of the Nigerian Military just as the Rights group said the milestones recorded particularly in the areas of housing and health welfare programmes of the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has shown what it means to put the right leadership in place in all strategic institutions of the nation State.

HURIWA stated that: " On good authority we have it that In line with the policy of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen TY Buratai to ensuring absolute commitment to the welfare of officers and men of the Nigerian Army, especially those in the frontline/Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE, a befitting Eid-el-Fitr Sallah Luncheon was organized to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr Sallah with troops as a mark of appreciation for their uncommon determination, hardwork, resilience, sacrifices and patriotism in prosecuting the war on Boko Haram/ISWAP’s terrorism in the North East Geo-political zone. In his remarks at the occasion, the COAS expressed his gratitude and indeed that of the Nigerian Army to the President, C-in-C President Muhammadu Buhari and the governors of Borno and Yobe States for their numerous supports. Lt Gen Buratai uses the opportunity to appreciate the troops, the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Airforce as well as personnel of the Nigerian Police Force, State Security Services, Nigeria Security and civil Defense Corps, Civilian Joint Task Force and Vigilantes for their courage and supports in the war against terrorism. "

HURIWA said it was gratifying that the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has carved a niche for himself as someone who always ensures that he spends time with the troops on the frontlines of the war on terror during religious occasions which he uses to socialise and interact with his troops and behaves like a servant/leader by personally serving the operatives with the delicious meals prepared to mark each of those festivities. This tendency may not make any significance to persons who lack the philosophical appreciation of how some exemplary conducts can in a big way psychologically and emotionally boost the morale of soldiers in the frontlines of the war on terror but those who should know are abreast of the monumental contributions made by the powers of personal examples shown by leaders. So we encourage the Army Chief to continue to be the good leader that he is and we task him to FURTHER improve on the much talked about attitudes of the military operatives against the civilian members of the society and ensure that the department he has established for CIVIL/MILITARY Relations continues to carry out sensitization and enlightenment of the operatives of the Armed forces on the imperative of respecting the fundamental human rights of Nigerians in all their internal security operations and even as they wage war against terrorists and armed bandits. HURIWA demanded that soldiers who are found wanting in the areas of respecting the human rights of citizens must be made to face the full wrath of the law since constitutional democracy thrives of the Resoect to the Principle of the Rule of law.

"HURIWA is always willing and ready to partner with the Department of Civil Military Relations in the area of taking the messages of human rights and the pivotal place of respect of the Principle of the Rule of law and constitutionalism to all corners of the military establishment so the Country would have some of the best respected Professional soldiers that can be a pride for the black race all around the World. "

HURIWA has also appealed to the other Service Chiefs to show their readiness to partner with credible civil Rights advocacy groups to take the lessons of human rights to all corners of the barracks in Nigeria.