Suspected Herders Kill Three In Delta

Amidst the planned establishment of "Operation Delta Hawk", a security outfit by the Delta state government, there is still rising cases of suspected herders' attack across the state.

It was gathered Tuesday that three bodies suspected to have been killed by Fulani herders were discovered between Ugbolu and Illah axis of Oshimili north local government area of the state.

The mutilated bodies of the victims could not be immediately identified by the Dovisional Police Officer (DPO) of Illah Police Division and some elders of Ugbolu community when the unfortunate crime scene was visited.

This is same axis where an attempt was made to kidnap a staff of Sterling bank, Mr Joe Ikpo, recently and other prominent sons and daughters of Oshimili north were allegedly kidnapped.

Residents of the area disclosed that the particular axis has become a flashpoint for herders and Kidnappers in executing their evil acts.

Director General, Young Nigerian Rights Organization, Comrade Victor Ojei, "We can now see reasons with the Executive Chairman of the Local Government when he gave marching orders for everyone illegally occupying the bushes in any part of the local government to evacuate with immediate effect or face the full wrath of the law.

"We certainly cannot fold our arms and watch our brethren have their lives cut short by evildoers. Truly, enough is enough", he lamented.

Chairman of the local government council, Louis Ndokwe, had issued an order to all Hausas living in camps built in bushes in the council to come out and live among them or face the wrath of the law.

At press time, call and text put across to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, were not returned.

It would be recall that recently, a vigilante chairman and the secretary were killed in Okpanam by suspected herders.

The killing of the duo led to a reprisal attack and burning of thatch houses erected by herders in the bushes.

Meanwhile, it was reliably gathered that the the Hausa community has vowed never to relocate from their camps in the bushes.

It would be recall that his counterpart in Oshimili south, Comrade Uche Osadebe, had demolished Abraka market among others following security reports of criminal hideout, kidnapping activities and other ills been perpetrated in the densely dominated Hausa zone in.