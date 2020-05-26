BREAKING: Fire Gut Goods Worth Millions Of Naira As Popular Ogbe-Gonogo Market Goes Ablaze

Listen to article

The ever busy and popular Ogbe-Gonogo market in Asaba, Oshimili south local government area of Delta state has been engulfed by fire destroying goods worth millions of naira.

Over 10 shops at the old market were consumed in the early morning inferno which lasted for over five hours before the arrival of fire service men from the state.

Many traders are currently using their teeths to count their loses as the fire razed shops and goods along the Nnebisi road.

The first State fire service truck that came to rescue the situation ran out of water while the fire was still on.

As at 9:26am, the fourth fire service truck arrived while Good Samaritans were serving water from the gutter to quench the fire but to no avail.

At the time of filing in this report, the cause of the fire is still sketchy but sources around the market said it is not unconnected to electrical fault.

The closeness of shops to each other has made it impossible for the fire fighters to gain access into the market to enable them battle the fire.

Angry traders who were about to lynch a police officer were prevented from having a free-for-all.

Chairman of Oshimili south local government area, Comrade Uche Osadebe and his team were on ground, supervising and monitoring the situation.

He has demanded for the services of an excavator to clear the burnt shops to enable the fire service truck gain access into the market in order to put off the fire completely.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the police and personnel of the state fire service are on top of the situation.

Asked if there was any lost of life and the possible cause of the fire, the police image maker said: "I wouldn't know for now, the police and fire service personnel are managing the place.

"Right now it is all about getting things under control; as in putting off the fire and making sure that no life is lost".

She assured that details of what happened in the market would be made known.