Former DG of Imo Broadcasting Corporation, Sir T.C. Okere Who Stabbed Wife of 50 Years Marriage To Death Is Suffering From Dementia

Listen to article

Anonymous family member of Sir T. C. Okere have asserted that the former broadcaster may have carried out the action as a result of his impaird cognitive abilities known as dementia.

Recall yesterday, Monday, 25th May 2020, that the peaceful Imerinwe community in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State was breached when words filtered out that Sir Theophilus Okere has allegedly stabbed his wife, Beatrice, to death.

Okere’s wife was a retiree of the Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo. The couple had been married for 50 years.

Other sources in the Town confirmed to our reporter that the 85-year-old former IBC boss had been suffering from dementia. The health challenge has triggered a decline in his thinking skills and devoid him of the ability to cognitively perform his daily activities. His health situation according to our has been a concern and burden to the entire family who has been managing him and the situation.

The source said: “Okere has been down with dementia and the family has been managing the problem.

“Even today that he stabbed his wife to death, when he was accosted why he did it, he responded that his wife was still sleeping.

“The other Sunday, Okere went to church and said that his car was missing when in fact the car was parked in his compound.”

The Spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident, said the police had commenced investigation into the matter.

Ikeokwu said: “It is true that the former Director-Feneral of the state-owned broadcasting corporation, Mr. T.C. Okere, about 85 years, allegedly stabbed his wife to death this morning.

“The command has commenced investigation into the matter.”