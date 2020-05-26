May 26:  Putting Prayer into Practice

Listen to article

Do you think God will keep His Word? Do you think of the Word as alive and active on your behalf? Or is reading the Bible just a religious obligation to you. When you read biblical accounts of God answering the prayer of His people, does your faith grow? Focus this week on abiding in Christ and having His Word abide in you (See John 15: 7) so the Word will work powerfully in your life. Spend time worshipping and fellowshipping with God, reading and meditating on His Word, praying and fasting.

Meditate on verses relevant to your needs in order to build your faith in God and His Word: wisdom- James 1:5; salvation – John 3:16; healing - 1 Peter 2:24; finances – Philippians 4:19; prosperity – Isaiah 1: 19-20; provision- Matthew 7:11. Choose three people in the Bible who offered effectual prayers to God and discover how they prayed, how they lived, what God promised them, and how He answered their prayers. Record your findings and refer to them when you face similar situations. Remember, these tips are to help focus you in your prayer considerations.

I urge you to consider them and to practice on them and the Holy Spirit of Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith will empower you and help you grow. Note: The Word will bring forth good fruit from you. When you believe and yield to the provisions of the Word, you will surely become the fertile ground.

Let’s pray: Heavenly Father, Jesus taught me that those who hear the Word and receive it are like good soil. I ask you to fulfill your Word in my life. Let me be that fertile soil that produces good fruit. Your Word says, you will answer prayers offered in faith and according to Your will. I will expect and prepare for the answer, confident that if You said it, You will do it; if you promised it; it will come to pass. Thank You for the faith You have given me. Help me to expect a miracle. I pray in the name of Jesus, our High Priest, who sits at Your right hand and intercedes for us. Amen.

Today’s reading: 1 Chronicles 28-29; John 9:24-41

If He Promised, It Will Come to Pass.