Covid-19: Four Hospitality Industries Shutdown In Delta

As battle against defaulters who flout government directives on the fight against the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic thickens, four hospitality industries in Delta State have been closed down.

The State Taskforce on Environment in collaboration with the Taskforce on Enforcement of COVID-19 Restriction Monday sealed off Rome Restaurants and Bar for violating the ban on hotels operation in the state.

Chairman of the state taskforce on Environment Mr. Sylvester Oromoni, represented by the Coordinator, Delta Central and south Comr. Kingsley Iweka said that several people were found in the eatery and drinking point.

According to Iweka, "We got a report that a wide and an elaborate party is frequently held here as against the state government's order.

“We sent security operatives the next day to go there and check and when the team went there to check, they saw a large crowd of people in their bar eating and drinking.

It was also discovered by the Taskforce on Environment that their waste lines were connected to the road causing damage on a large portion of the road.

The operation also have the council Chairman, Hon Ramsom Onoyake and members of Uvwie Covid-19 Taskforce.

Hon Ramson Onoyake while addressing newsmen said that the sealing of the Bar was timely as the council is collaborating with the state government to mitigate against the spread of COVID-19.

Another Hotel in Ekpan, Samosa Guest house as well as Floxy night club and Sizzlers fast food were all sealed for disobeying the rules guiding hotel business and restaurants in the state.

It would be recall that the State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, during one of his statewide broadcast to ease the movement restriction noted: "Entertainment centres, including cinemas, bars and night clubs remain closed until Sunday, 31st May 2020.

"Restaurants, Canteens, Beer Parlours are to operate on take-away basis while hotels will be allowed to open with in-room dining but their restaurants, bars and night clubs remain closed till further notice".