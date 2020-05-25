AHRC Wishes Everyone a Pleasant and Safe Memorial Day:

Listen to article

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) wishes all a happy, pleasant, safe and a healthy Memorial Day. Memorial Day is on Monday, May 25, 2020.

Memorial Day is a special occasion not only to remember and honor those who sacrificed their lives serving the nation, but also to honor the living veterans many of whom continue to face serious challenges. .

Despite the Covid 19 pandemic and the necessary social distancing, people across the nation will honor the memory of the fallen. Life has to continue but with the necessary steps needed to keep us all safe and healthy.

"Memorial day is a day of unity" said Dr. Saleh Muslah, AHRC Board President. "We wish all a safe and pleasant memorial day holiday" continued Dr. Muslah.

"This year will be observing Memorial Day while living through extraordinary times," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "On this day we also remember the first responders, medical staff and all essential workers, who like soldiers, put their lives on the line for all of us," concluded Hamad.