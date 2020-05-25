Eid-el-Fitr: Madumere felicitates Muslims, extols their spirit of sacrifice

Listen to article

The former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere felicitates the Muslims for their steadfast and commitment to seek the face of Allah through out the period of Ramadan.

Madumere whose thoughts were expressed in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media praised Muslims for adhering to Covid - 19 safety protocols.

While commending them for making sacrifices of not communing together, he said they are even more united in spirit and deeds in their quest to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

He further encouraged them to use the period to share with the poor and the less privileged.

He said: "As I celebrate with our Muslim brothers at this special occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, I commend them for their sacrifices. This is an unusual period following the effects of Covid - 19 on religious and socio-economic activities globally.

" It is true that you may have been denied of the warmth of praying together, but it is heart warming that we are more united in spirit in fight against the scourge of Covid -19.

"May I also encourage our Muslim brothers and sisters to use these holidays to put smiles on the faces of the poor and the less privileged.

He however warned that non should lose his guard in ensuring strict adherence to all hygienic and safety procedures.