Delta Deputy Governor, Deputy Senate President Pour Encomiums On Elder Statesman

Encomiums have continued to pour in as the former minister of Information and an elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, turns 93 years old on Monday.

Delta Deputy governor, Barr. Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, in his congratulatory message to the Ijaw National leader, described him as a father and a leader.

According to Deacon Otuaro, "As I prepare to join Deltans and millions of admirers tomorrow, May 25, to say "Happy 93rd Birthday!", my heart wells up with admiration at your inspiring commitment to education as your legacy/torch for the people's liberation and unity of the nation.

The Deputy governor hinted that Clark's establishment of a University in the state, raises the hope of the younger generation

Hear him: "Your establishment of Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, Nigeria, which raises the banner of the vision higher for us to clearly discern, is not a latter day twist but a connect to a lifelong passion.

"Indeed, from dutiful school teacher churning out countless honourable men and women, through legal career in defence of the oppressed, to impactful national service as State Commissioner, Minister and Senator of the Federal Republic, the records show you lifting up education as key to liberation and uniting the nation towards equity, peace and progress.

He congratulated Chief Clark, for his attainment of the notable age.

"May Almighty God grant you increased years and wisdom to serve, and fulfil your desires. Sir, do enjoy a glorious birthday", Deacon Otuaro, stated.

Similarly, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has extolled the leadership virtues of elder statesman and former Information Minister, Chief Edwin Clark on the occasion of his 93rd birthday.

While describing Chief Clark as a crusader for equity and justice, Senator Omo-Agege applauded him for his patriotism and commitment to peace.

In a special congratulatory message to the nonagenarian, the Delta Central lawmaker noted that he has continued to work for the nation’s unity and progress.

Omo-Agege who doubles as Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-South, commended him for his unwavering pursuit of the unity of the country, particularly his maturity in speaking for the good of all Nigerians, promoting the South-South quest for a new developmental vision and supporting the cause of the poor and vulnerable.

He prayed that the almighty God will grant the elder statesman longer life and good health.

"I heartily felicitate with you, your family and join your friends, associates and innumerable admirers to celebrate with you on your birthday and wish you good health and greater prosperity in the years ahead.

"No one is in doubt of your commitment to nation-building. You have immensely contributed to Nigeria's growth both as a public servant and as a private citizen, offering counsel to several administrations.

"You have remained a role model to the younger generation and an icon of service and sacrifice," Omo-Agege said.