Update: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Osun hits 44

The number of confirmed cases of Coronvirus in Osun State has reached 44 as the state government confirmed the detection of additional two new COVID-19 cases on Sunday evening.

The state government announced the recovery and discharge of two more coronavirus patients from its isolation and treatment centre.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, told The Nigerian Voice that the patients were discharged after testing negative for the virus twice as required by treatment protocol.

He also disclosed that with the discovery of two new cases, the number of active cases in the State now stands at four.

He said: “Today, two COVID-19 patients were discharged from our isolation and treatment centre to join their families after they tested negative for the virus. Sadly, we also recorded two new cases bringing the number of active cases in the State to four. Thankfully, they are all stable and responding to treatment.

"In total, 34 patients have been successfully treated and discharged from our isolation centres across the State out of the 44 confirmed cases in the State.

Isamotu urged residents to continue to abide by the measures put in place by the State government in ensuring that the Coronavirus is contained.