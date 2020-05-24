"Infrastructure support Fund, only debt we have in Ebonyi ", Umahi.

Listen to article

Contrary to speculations in many quarters that Ebonyi debt profile is high, Ebonyi state government said the only domestic debt that the state has is what every other state has in Nigeria which is infrastructure support fund.

Governor David Umahi who made this known while signing into law five bills passed by the state House of Assembly at the new government house centenary city, Abakaliki said the law will improve the revenue profile in the state when implemented.

The laws are Ebonyi state Public Procurement and related Matters Law No 009, Ebonyi state Internal Revenue Service for the collection and administration of revenue due to Ebonyi state and local government council law, Ebonyi state harmonization of rates and levies collectable by local government areas law, Ebonyi state debt management office law and Ebonyi state Fiscal Responsibility Commission and other related matters law. .

He noted that the Fiscal Responsibility law was reviewed in line with the World Bank requirement to make the state's Fiscal Responsibility Commission more robust and act as watchdog over government system of expenditure.

Umahi said the state Public Procurement and related matters law invest a lot of powers on the state procurement council including the responsibility to dispose government properties, allow the state to engage in direct labour jobs among others.

He reiterated that the state has no domestic debt running into billions as speculated in the social media by critics of his administration.

"The only domestic debt that the state has is what every other state has in Nigeria and that is what is called infrastructure support fund. So, you shouldn’t ask why Ebonyi state should take when 35 states are taking but you should ask; what have we done with it?”, he said.

The Governor disclosed that the state will soon access the $150million for 198km Abakaliki ring road which he said must be constructed.

He however said his government will do everything possible to ensure that it does not leave debt for the next administration.