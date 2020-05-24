Ebonyi sets up post Covid - 19 team to plan on zero - oil economy.

Listen to article

Ebonyi state government has reiterated its prepardness to set up post covid - 19 economic team to plan the economy of the state government on zero - oil economy.

Commissioner for Information and state orientation and acting Commissioner on human capital development and monitoring, Bar. Uchenna Orji made this known while briefing the press on the outcome of the state Executive council meeting.

Bar. Orji announced that the committee shall comprise of small and medium enterprise and job creation, agriculture, Industry and committee on completion of teaching of the teaching hospital.

Others are trade, solid mineral development, international market, shopping mall, ICT and centenary city/estate development.

He said that members of those committees shall be on voluntary basis and on interest and capacity to deliver, adding the list was to be drawn by the deputy governor.

The Commissioner explained that the essence of the committee is to thrive the economy for the next six months and to raise consultants that will provide all necessary technical support.

He directed Executive council members who has interest in the service to do a one page proposal on the way to achieve results in the committee and submit same to the deputy governor.

Also, as part of the resolution of the state Executive council meeting, Bar. Orji said government has approved the funding of the next segment of the airport project and commended the stakeholders of Ezza nation for their support to the project.

He disclosed that state government had resolved to deploy resources to ensure that resources to ensure that critical projects including the airport, stadium, flyovers, the Abakaliki/Enugu, Abakaliki/Afikpo dualization shall be given attention.