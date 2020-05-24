Eid Fitri: Zulum Assures Army Of Full Support to End Insurgency.. As COAS Let. Gen. Buratai Felicitates With Zulum

Listen to article

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has said that "Borno State under his watch will always be very faithful as it is ready to partner with the Nigerian army to effectively tackle the insurgency issues."

Governor Zulum stated this on Sunday while receiving the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai and his team at the Government House Maiduguri on sallah homage to the governor.

Zulum expressed his appreciation to the Nigerian Army, and promised to support them with all the required logistics for them to succeed.

The governor added that the fight against insurgency is everybody's business for the Nigerian Army to succeed. He stated that everybody must support the fight and provide useful information and suggestions to the Nigerian Army.

He further thanked the COAS for his foresight and gaint strides in establishing the Army University at Biu and also the Command Secondary School at Auno.

Earlier in his address, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Yusuf Bratai said their mission was to felicitate with the Governor on a successful end of the one month fasting and for a successful eid el fatri celebrations.

He also thanked the governor for his numerous support and assistance to the Nigerian Army which he said has greatly helped them in the fight against the insurgency.

Gen Buratai also said that the Nigerian Army are currently providing runways in many places in the state, noting that, aviation access was very important in the counter insurgency fight.