May 24: You Are Special 

“Of his own will begat he us with the word of truth, that we should be a kind of first fruits of his creatures.” James 1:18 (KJV). Knowing that you are special guides you to settle for only the best in life, never settle for less. The Christian life is one that has been set apart for God’s use, and having this knowledge makes you appreciate your divine nature and to serve God with a pure heart.

The Christian is born of the Word of God; hence we are like God; we are a kind of first fruits of God’s creatures. Therefore, living a life that brings glory to God cannot be compromised. Apostle Peter also buttressed this point by the Spirit of God, calling us a chosen generation, royal priesthood, holy nation, and a special people. (1Peter2:9). Dearly beloved, you have been set apart for God’s use. You’re fearfully and wonderfully made for the wonderful service in the Lord’s kingdom. So, be a good example as a good ambassador of the Lord’s kingdom. We all are called to be representatives of His goodwill. Let your light so shine before men that they will see your good works as evidence of your faith wherever you find yourself, and glorify God (see Matthew 5:16).

The Lord’s will for your life is that many be blessed through you. That’s why the law and the prophets combine the two very important commandments together: the first stresses your love for God while the second part reminds that you’re here to bless the lives of others founded on love, but the standard of measure for the love you share with others is you (as you love yourself) Matthew 22:36-40.

Note: Man is God’s special creation. He shares all of who He is with us. He also wants us to love others as He loves us. Do you have any love to give to God and man, or has self robbed you of it?

Let’s pray: My heavenly Father, thank you for making me special, a kind of first fruit; use me to bring glory to your name in Jesus mighty name. Oh Lord my father, make me special in all areas of my life to show forth your glory. My father, make me a mysterious wonder and a divine phenomenon in Jesus name. Amen

Today’s reading: 1 Chronicles 22-24; John 8:28-59

We're God's Special Creation.