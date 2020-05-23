Eid Fitri: Police Restricts Vehicular Movements In Borno

Listen to article

The Borno State Police Command has announced restriction 0f vehicular movements on Sunday, 23rd May 2020 during Eid el.Fitru sallah congregational prayers.

The Borno Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Edet Okon made this known in a statement made available to The Nigerian Voice in Maiduguri Saturda. He stated the State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu said, "residents of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere LGA are hereby informed that there will be restriction of vehicular movement till 1200hrs on Sallah day.'"

"Vehicular movement has been banned throughout the period of Eid prayer in some parts of Borno state," Edet said.

The statement added that ," throughout the duration of the prayer, vehicles are not allowed in Jere and Maiduguri, the metropolitan part of the state."

"The restriction is effective on all motor vehicles, tricycles, bicycles and wheelbarrows, including animals.

"Furthermore, police also advised worshippers to visit eid grounds nearest to them, and also do so early in order to prevent unnecessary rush at security screening posts.

"Worshippers are also to wear facemasks as they go out, in view of the existing protocol of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control against the spread of Corona Virus.

'Also, owing to the ravaging effect of the Corona Virus, they are further advised to ensure the use of face masks, and to observe social distancing and other safety measures put in place by government,' the release added.

'"For the avoidance of doubts, bags, weapons or sharp objects of any kind will not be allowed into the praying grounds.

"Parents/Guardians are reminded to be mindful of their children/wards at the praying grounds to avoid incidents of missing persons.

'"Worshippers are by this notice advised to cooperate with security operatives deployed to the prayer grounds, as this is one of the many measures adopted by the Command to ensure their safety before, during and after the prayers.'

"Police call on the public to continue to be security conscious and to report all suspicious persons, activities or objects to the security agencies."