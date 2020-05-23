Delta Government Goes Tough On Street Hawkers, Mentally Challenged Persons, Beggars

Listen to article

It is no longer business as usual for persons constituting nuisance in Asaba, the Delta state capital and its environs.

The state government through the taskforce on Environment is presently apprehending street hawkers, beggars and insane persons.

In a statement Friday, the Chairman, Environmental Taskforce, Hon. Sylvester Oromoni, disclosed this in a statement in Asaba shortly after arresting some beggars, hawkers and mentally deranged persons within the state headquarters.

Individuals who use sick people as a means of livelihood in the capital territory, would be made to face the wrath of the law, Oromoni, said.

To promote healthy environment is the driving force in the removal of destitutes from the territory.

According to him, “Wherever corporate beggars, people using the sick to beg for money are found, our hotlines should be called; we will apprehend them.

“It can no longer be condoned, because: one, they are not even treating the people. So it is criminal in nature.

“They are using those people to get money from the unsuspecting public.

“We only prosecute the offenders, but the law is not stringent," he said, adding "For a law to serve its purpose, such a law should be able to `bark and bite`; when a law “barks’ but cannot `bite’ hard, that law will become ineffective."

The Taskforce also apprehended face mask defaulters within Asaba metropolis.

Recalling that the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa while relaxing the lockdown for economic reasons warned that Deltans should not jeopardize the safety of their fellow Deltans.

He said that the compulsory use of face mask by all individuals appearing in public places has commenced across the state, and that persons seen in public without the mask would be taken straight to the isolation centre.

[PHOTO]http://cdn.thenigerianvoice.com/images/content/5232020101628_img_20200523_091135_553.jpg[PHOTO]

“Because it will mean that you have the virus and want to infect others’. Anybody seen in a tricycle, `Okada’ or taxi without face mask will lead to the impounding of the tricyle, okada or taxi, and any business centre that attends to a customer who is not putting on face mask risks being closed permanently.

"So in this regard, we will rid the state of Coronavirus and together with government and security agencies, we would ensure that people abide by the precautions of the government and its agencies."

Three tippers was also impounded for dropping refuse in unapproved dump sites.

He stressed that waste-eradicating efforts must be undertaken in partnership with local governments and citizens.

"It is everyone’s responsibility to maintain a healthy environment for the good of society. Waste and pollution is the leading threat to our environment in our state but we can all make a difference by becoming more responsible with what we litter", he stated