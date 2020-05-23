May 23:  Come Boldly to Pray

Listen to article

This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us. And if we know that he hears us—whatever we ask—we know that we have what we asked of him. (1 John 5:14-15). Some people are taught and they believe they shouldn’t come boldly to prayer. They are mild-mannered and fawning, thinking God will see them as humble and grant their requests. Yet true humility is not pretentious or feigned; a humble person knows who he/she is and he/she is honest. However, you can’t be who you are if you don’t know who you are in Christ. And if you don’t know who you are, it’s difficult to approach God in prayer.

We are God’s own children and we need to approach Him as His children. How would you feel if your child crawled into the room and timidly asks, “Would you please feed me today?” That would be an affront to your love. Something is wrong if your child is afraid to ask you for food. As a child of God, you can walk boldly into the throne room and say, “Hello, Abba.” Your father will say, “What can I do for you today, my child? Remind me of what I promised you.” Then you can present your case.

A lawyer representing you in a court of law wouldn’t merely beg, “Please judge, I plead with you to let him go.” He would bring facts and evidence. Likewise, pleading your case before God doesn’t mean saying, “O God, please forgive me!” Praying means telling Him, “According to your Word, You have said, “This righteousness from God comes through faith in Jesus Christ to all who believe” (Romans 3:22), and I’m presenting Your Word as evidence. I believe; therefore, I ask you to justify me.”

You can’t pray like that if you feel afraid and inferior. You pray like that when you have assurance of who you are in Christ. Praying with boldness and with confidence is the basis of a prayer that moves God’s heart for action, however, praying with timidity proves to God, you don’t know who you’re talking to and also that you don’t know what you want or need. Note: Get to know Jesus and have an intimate relationship with Him if you want your prayers to be effective and answered. You can’t be who you are if you don’t know who you are in Christ.

Let’s pray: Father, You have invited me to come boldly to your throne through Christ. You have called me your child. May I never forget that You see me with the eyes of a father. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: 1 Chronicle 19-21; John 8:1-27

Intimacy with Christ-the First Step to Effective Prayer.