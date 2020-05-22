Muslim Fasting Continues On Saturday As Moon Not Yet sighted - Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA)

Listen to article

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has said that Ramadan fasting this year will end this Saturday.

This means the 2020 Eid-el-fitr will hold on Sunday. The NSCIA’s national moon sighting committee disclosed this in a tweet on Friday night.

“There was no positive sighting report of the Shawwal crescent in Nigeria, tomorrow is 30th Ramadan. “An official statement from the Sultanate will be released shortly,” it read.

Authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, have also said Eid will begin on Sunday. “Saturday will be the last day of the sacred holy month of Ramadan and Eid-el-Fitr will take place on Sunday,” the royal court told Press Agency.

Many Muslim faithful are already gearing up for the Eid-el-Fitri celebration on Saturday, but their hope had been dashed.

The celebration might now likely be Sunday as the moon might be sighted on Saturday.



