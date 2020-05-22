Delta NUJ Distributes Face Masks To Members

Listen to article

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council has produced and distributed 1000 locally made face masks to its members on chapel basis, thereby calling on them to observe the precautionary guidelines approved by Government.

The Chairman, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu while presenting the face masks to chapel chairmen at the Union's temporary press centre in Asaba, on Thursday 21st May 2020, implored them to bear with the Council who could not do palliatives but decided to make fabric face masks as a token for NUJ members and some members of the public.

Ikeogwu praised members in the field covering the Covid-19 for conducting themselves in befitting manners.

He acknowledged that there had not been cases of violence against journalists except the initial ones at the inception of Covid-19 lockdown which had since been taken care of.

The chairman however, craved the indulgence of members to continue to maintain such ethical standard, adding that the Council does not want members to flout orders even as essential service personnel, but to adhere strictly to precautions, rules and guidelines set by NCDC to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

Comrade Ikeogwu also commended the Delta State Government for steps taken and efforts made so far to curtail the spread of the Covid-19.

He therefore called on the Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa not to forget the sacrifices of journalists at this time, adding that they too deserve palliatives and PPEs.