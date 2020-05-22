AHRC wishes all Muslims a happy Eid El-Fiter:

Listen to article

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) extends its warm wishes to all Muslims in America and across the globe for a happy, safe and pleasant Eid El-Fiter holiday.

The Eid will fall on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Eid El-Fiter festivities and celebrations mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The Eid comes after a month of fasting and reflections. This year’s Ramadan as well as the Eid fall amidst the Covid19 pandemic. Muslims observing the month look forward to the communal prayers and the Eid prayers. This year Muslims will have to practice social distancing during the Eid prayers just like they did during the communal prayers of Ramadan. While this is far from ideal, it is the way to keep everyone safe.

Despite the sadness and concern over Corvid19, Muslims, like other faith communities, did not let the pandemic prevent them from observing their religious traditions.. People will sustain the joy and will continue to celebrate in good spirits the Eid El Fiter holidays despite all the necessary restrictions of living in Covid19 world.

Eid El Fiter is one of the two major Muslim holidays- the other being Eid al Adha or Feast of the Sacrifice. It is important to celebrate, despite everything. Celebration of these holidays is a celebration of the gift of life and faith.

On this precious occasion, we remember all those who lost their lives to Covid19 and wish the sick with the disease a speedy recovery.

AHRC salutes and commends all the Islamic Centers, Mosques, Institutions, charities and the community at large for meeting the challenge and for keeping the spirit of Ramadan strong and alive amidst the Covid19 pandemic. This pandemic has created an economic crisis for many and Islamic centers and charities stepped up to the challenge by offering daily and weekly food distributions. We are all grateful to the dedicated leaders and volunteers who made a great difference in the lives of thousands of people.

“We wish all Muslims a pleasant and blessed Eid,” said Dr. Saleh Muslah, AHRC Board President. “We hope to celebrate next year with the world being a much better place for all,” added Muslah.

“Despite everything, we remain optimistic,” said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. “Happy Eid and Eid Mubarak to all,” added Hamad.