Bishop Mike Bamidele banishes COVID-19 as Christians gear up for 2020 Pentecost Day Celebration

As the 2020 Pentecost Day Celebration gathers momentum and Christians gear up for the event, the Convener, Bishop Mike Bamidele has cast out the spirit of diseases particularly the Coronavirus and he declared the world healed.

During a press conference at Victory Chapel International in Osogbo, Osun state capital, Bishop Bamidele said this year edition of Pentecost Day Celebration would hold online because of the restriction on public gatherings imposed by government to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 disease. He urged Christians across the globe to join through online and social media platforms and receive blessings.

The cleric who is the founder of Victory Life Ministries International, said COVID-19 is real and urged people to continue to abide by preventive measures. He also prayed for the health officials, the media and others on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.

His words “God himself will sanitize and immunize you. Some have observed all the protective and preventive measures and yet become victims and many have gone. The Pentecost day celebration this year will be to pray for comfort for those who are bereaved and healing for those who are under any kind of diseases including COVID-19.”

“This year celebration will also be a time to pray that the Holy Ghost fire will consume viruses in the air and viruses that go from man to man, from place to place, from China to the world, viruses that comes from animal or laboratory or wherever they came from. The scriptural understanding is that they came from hell and the fire that is unquenchable will burn them down in the name of Jesus Christ.”

“Your family will be protected in Jesus name. Because we cannot gather together this year, we are going online. Thank God for technology. There is advancement in technology that we will leverage on”.

“This year edition of the Pentecost Day would take place on 1st of June with the theme ‘The Healing Fire’. The ministers are the healing agents and the church is the healing centre. We will be online between 3pm and 5pm. We are asking God to release the fire to burn down the evil virus, the temporal and terminal sicknesses shall be over,” he said.

The cleric said the Christians would not know COVID-19, saying that whoever has faith in Christ would not be infected. He said "COVID-19 vanishes immediately you believe that it is gone. If you have faith that it would not come to you, COVID-19 would not locate you. COVID19 has vanished if you believe so. No pastor can predict the end of the Coronavirus. Those who had earlier predicted the end to the virus but which did not come to pass, needs to check the spirit that they are operating with.”

“There is no specific date the virus will end but the day any man is healed by exercising faith in God is the day the virus will end. For me, an end has come to the virus the day Jesus died on the cross,” the bishop said.

Bishop Bamidele noted that the virus was evil from hell and warned that nobody should blame God for it. The cleric said the churches would continue to support government with prayers for an end to the virus, adding that government should be commended for their efforts so far in containing the spread of the disease.

He reiterated the need for the United Nations to give recognition to Pentecost Day. He also urged Osun state governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola to take a lead in declaring Pentecost Day as public holiday in the state just as Hijirah Day and Isese Day marked annually by Muslims and traditionalists in the state were honoured with public holidays.

He said “The Pentecost Day was the 50 days after Jesus resurrection, it should be declared as a public holiday so that Christians can enjoy the celebration. if the state government could declare a public holiday for Muslims to celebrate Hijrah and the Isese Day for traditional worshippers, the same should be declared for Christians to celebrate Pentecost Day", Bishop Bamidele said.