May 22: Your Anger and Your Marriage

There are Spiritual Implications to anger and Your Marital Welfare. In Proverbs 22 : 24-25, it warns, "Make no friendship with an angry man; and with a furious man you shall not go: Lest you learn his ways, and get a snare to your soul". Let’s pause here to understand the Scriptural writings of the Bible. The word “Man” is a spiritual Word of God. It means the spirit of God in a manure (earth). it refers to both sexes, male and female. God said, “Let us make MAN in our own image and let them have dominion over all the earth.” (Gen. 1:26 KJV). Please understand that the Bible uses the Word, MAN, as a spiritual word to refer to both male and female humans. The advice in the passage above refers to both male and female in equal dimensions. 1 Corinthians 15 :33 adds, “Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners.

Just like the issue of SEX, many servants of God, do all they can to avoid this All-important segment of the holy Scripture that advises about holiness in our Christian life, and at the expense and to the detriment of their members' welfare and wellbeing. If God did not spare His highly anointed man, Moses, He may not be lenient with His today's children. Of the three types of anger, open aggression is rated as being a temporal madness or temporal insanity. This explanation is pregnant with meanings. A lot of God's children have lost valuable souls and things to this plague of the human soul called HOT TEMPER.

Many supposed people of God have ignorantly destroyed and walked out of their marriages, because of this evil called anger. As recently as yesterday, a married daughter of God, who has been trusting God for the fruit of the womb, for twelve years, told me she is going to kill her husband and also kill herself. According to her, the man has impregnated another lady outside their marriage. Only a temporal mad person can think of that hell-driven action. I requested her to see me this morning for counselling. I pray God would help her to come see me. Let’s look at anger and their victims in the Bible.

As you already know, Moses took anger for granted; and anger grounded him. He painfully and regretfully missed Canan. Although he was provoked, no excuse is tenable enough before our great Father and king for any of His children to allow anger to be his/her master. His manifold mercy and grace are more than enough for you and l to use for victory over anger. The second person, by my own reasoning, is Elisha. Although he performed thirty-two verifiable miracles in the Bible; he, however, carried out some unbecoming actions that questioned his spiritual sanity.

Children, 42 of them, mocked and provoked him, and they paid with their precious lives. However, He cursed them in the name of the Lord. (See 2 Kings 2:23-25). A person of God must be ready to endure insults, resist anger and be merciful enough to forgive. Elisha performed there below expectation. Gehazi, his personal aid, became corrupt and greedy. He received anger-induced curse which sentenced him and many generations of his seed yet unborn to eternal life imprisonment in leprosy.

You and I, in deed all true Christians, need to draw some lessons from those great men of God. Ministers of God need to be very careful with their tongues because their tongues have been ordained for offense and defense. Because of the anointing and the divine authority to bind and to set free, their tongues are potentially dangerous. Our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, never cursed anybody; except a profitless tree. Let everybody be follower of the Lord Jesus, not just only for salvation and redemption purposes but for righteousness, holiness and in claiming the kingdom of God where He’s the king.

Anger is traceable to the satanic kingdom. The very potent and merciless type of anger which we all experience in our societies today are masterminded from the pit of hell; the marine kingdom. The water spirits own this wicked demon of anger: They are effectively using it to do great damage to the Christian domain and indeed, the entire world because the devil wants to destroy the human kind as he swore never to live in hell alone. Through her agents, queen of the coast, who is in charge of the affairs of the wicked kingdom, uses spiritual spouses; night caterers/raiders, spirit children and oppressive night dreams, to do havoc, especially on God's children and their marital lives, homes, children, businesses as well as ministries. Note: Be quick to see but slow to speak especially when in anger.

Let’s pray: Pray for wisdom and humility to obey and love God with all your heart, all your soul, mind and spirit. Pray the Holy Spirit to move into you now, and make your life whole again. I pray that my God shall give you a willing heart that will honor and please Him daily. I pray that the best of your past shall be the least of your future. You will not be a reference point of evil. The good Lord shall send you divine helpers, in the mighty name of Jesus. Amen.

