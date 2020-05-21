Gov Zulum Receives Report Of Investigative Committee On Covid-19 Index Case

Listen to article

The High Powered Committee set up by the Borno State government to look into the circumstances that led to the emergence of the first confirmed index case of covid 19 in the state has submitted it's report.

The Deputy Govenror, Usman Umar Kadafur who is also the Chairman of the State High Powered Response Committee on Prevention and Control of COVID-19 presented the report on Thursday to the State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum in his office at the Government House.

The Chairman of the High Powered Investigative Committee, Professor Isa Husseini Matte said the committee have invited all persons relevant to the index case for interaction and have visited Pulka town where the victim first received treatment for interaction with MSF managing the clinic as well as community leaders and stake holders.

Professor Matte added that from all the available evidence that they received from the investigation, it can be said beyond all reasonable doubts that Babagana Mohammad died of covid 19 complications.

The Chairman of the Investigative Committee further explained that the deceased was being treated at Pulka MSF Clinic but as his condition deteriorated, they decided to take him to UMTH Maiduguri in a commercial bus instead of ambulance and at that time he was having severe complications of coughing, chest pain, high body temperature, fever and difficulty in breathing among others.

Professor Matte further said that at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), they discovered that Babagana Mohammad infected 21 health workers and four of his relatives with covid 19 while one of his room mates at the hospital also tested positive.

The Chairman of the Investigative Committee maintained that the committee members have worked round the clock and have completed the assignment on time and have came out with many specific recommendations that will help in curtailing the spread of the covid 19 in the state.

Receiving the report, the State Deputy Governor, Hon. Umar Usman Kadafur who represented Governor Babagama Umara Zulum commended the Investigative Committee for doing a good job and assured them that the state government will study the report carefully, particularly, all the recommendations with a view to act appropriately on the recommendations to save lives and ensure safety and better health in the state.