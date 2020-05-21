Two killed, properties destroyed in a communal clash in Ebonyi.

Listen to article

No fewer than two persons have been killed and property worth millions of naira destroyed in a renewed communal clash between the Ezzas and Umuhuali in Umuhuali community of Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi state.

The victims of the crisis include a 13 year old boy, Izuchukwu Promise of Ezza Umuhuali and a 50 year old man, Emeka Nwannaji of Umuhuali.

Investigation revealed that one Izuchukwu Promise, a 13 year old boy from Ezza had gone to the forest to fetch firewood where he had an altercation with Emeka Nwannaji a 50 year old man from Umuhuali

It was further learnt that Emeka in the process killed Izuchukwu.

The murder of Izuchukwu, who is from Ezza Umuhuali community angered youths of the area who attacked and killed Emeka.

A source told our correspondent that the Nkalagu - Eha-Amufu - Ikem - Nsukka federal road that passed the two communities was blocked on two sides by the two communities preventing motorists from accessing their respective communities.

Speaking on the matter, the Police Public Relation, Asp Loveth Odah said the youths of Ezza Umuhuali took laws into their hands by matcheting Emeka to death.

She said the Police Command on getting the report swung into action by sending patrol teams to the area to restore normalcy.

"Police have launched investigations into the incident. We urged the people to remain calm. People should not take laws into their hands but seek for justice by reporting to the Police', she said.

She said the Acting Police Commissioner, DCP Yekini Ayoku has visited the area and have promised that Police will investigate the incident and prosecute all those involved.

Chairman of the local government area, Henry Eze confirmed the incident.

He said that certain political interests in the area are trying to unsettle the peace in n the area which the state government have worked hard to achieve.

"We are resolving the issue. There is no cause for alarm. Government have waded into the matter", he said.

It will be recalled that Ezillo community, headquarters of Ishielu Local Government Area had in 2012 engaged in a communal war that claimed scores of lives including strangers who were caught on the web of the crisis.