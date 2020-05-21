Security Outfit Blames Tension In Ebonyi Community On Politicians.

Listen to article

The Isi-oru age grade, a security outfit of Amasiri community in Afikpo North local government area of Ebonyi state has blamed the division and tension in the community on the self- seeking political elements in the area using the punishment meted out against Pastor Okochi Obeni.

It could be recalled that Obeni, a social critic was punished with 36 strokes of cane by the Isi-oru age grade for posting what they considered as slanderous against some leaders of the community including the council chairman, Hon. Oko Enyum.

Obeni was said to have made some posts on his face book account against some leaders of the community including Chairman of Afikpo North local government area which the leaders consider as slanderous and action capable of jeopardizing existing peace in the area.

He was tied hands back, robbed with gutter dirt, doused with bad water and given 36 strokes of canes over the offence. His elder brother had to buy off 14 strokes of the canes with N9, 500 in accordance with the tradition of the community.

The 14 strokes of the cane made it 50 strokes for anybody that goes contrary to the rules and regulations governing the community. The video has since gone viral eliciting outcries and condemnations.

The age grade justified their action against the cleric and said that the matter was twisted and true reflection of what happened manipulated by some self-seeking politicians in the area.

In a statement signed by Vice Chairman of the Isi-Oru age grade, Chief Eze Ogbonnia Eze and Secretary Unya Unya Enya, the group said Obeni was posting fake information on social media which was creating division and which they said was unhealthy to the image of the community.

“The Isi-Oru ruling council has the primary mandate of maintaining peace and orderliness in Amasiri in line with the traditional practices obtainable in our community.

“Isi-Oru ruling council since inception operates under an atmosphere devoid of any external interference. No one dicatates to the body no matter how highly placed he is.

“The punishment meted to Okochi Obeni Chukwu is not strange in Amasiri traditional setting as so many people before him has been disciplined in that way.

“Baron Enya Ogbonnia who is also a member of Isu-Oru Amasiri was at the scene, and in appreciation to the Isi-Oru people for a good job they are doing, gave the sum of N10,000”, he said.