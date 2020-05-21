Listen to article

Former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has urged Nigerians to show love to one another, even at this down moment of scourge of Covid - 19, urging them to be their brothers' keeper.

Prince Madumere made the statement at his country home, Lake Malinda, Achi, Ezi autonomous community, Mbieri, Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State while addressing some kinsmen recently.

.

He stated that it takes patriotism and love to preserve oneself, urging them to extend such positive attitude to fellow Nigerians.

"The greatest law is love, which is encapsulated in the golden rule - do unto others as you wish them to do unto you. We must have the grace to protect one another. If one has one ailment, do not wish such for your enemy.

"This is the reason the highest health body has prescribed face mask to ensure that we reduce the spread of Covid - 19 pandemic. This mask will contain careless spread of droplets from the mouth during talking and while sneezing.

"It does not matter how unease we may feel about these new normal, we must seek to protect one another and have the grace to prevent others from suffering what we suffer. This is the highest level of sacrifice, which God the father admonishes us to keep."

Meanwhile, he urged the public to continue to pray for the medical practitioners, saying they are taking great risk to save lives. He also admonished those who lost their loved ones to Covid-19 to take solace in the Lord.