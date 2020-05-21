At Last World Health Organization (WHO) Congratulates Madagascar, Support COVID-19 Organics Herbal Cure

Listen to article

The World Health Organization (WHO) has mended fences with Madagascar and sent its congratulations to the country on it efforts in the fight against the coronavirus, especially for the discovery of the COVID Organics, a possible herbal Cure

The President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina stated that the WHO declared their support for COVID Organics on Wednesday during a virtual meeting between the Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Ghebreyesus.

Rajoelina, who made this known via Twitter, said the United Nations specialised agency on global health expressed its support for the clinical observation of the ‘tonic’ believed to be cure for coronavirus.

He said, “Successful exchange with Tedros Ghebreyesus who commends Madagascar’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and congratulates us for the discovery of COVID Organics.

“WHO will sign a confidentiality clause on its formulation and will support the clinical observations process in Africa.”

The Malagasy President said the meeting followed the invitation by WHO to register the drug for clinical trials, adding that his country would prove the effectiveness of the COVID Organics.

Madagascar sent consignments of the herbal drug made from Artemisia annua to African nations.

Nigeria’s President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), received the consignment apportioned to Nigeria from President Umaro Embaló of Guinea Bissau on Saturday, saying it would be subjected to scientific validation.