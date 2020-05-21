May 21: The Beauty of God Is Upon You!

Listen to article

“And let the beauty of the Lord our God be upon us: and establish thou the work of our hands upon us; yea, the work of our hands establish thou it.” (Psalm 90:17 (KJV). The beauty of the Lord is the favor of God. It is the Lord’s act of kindness beyond what is due or normal. He is calling everyone to salvation because He wants us to enjoy His limitless favor. The beauty is the joy of the Lord in your heart against all trials and tribulations.

God's beauty is the strength in the inside of you. His beauty or favor makes a big difference in your life. For example, when the fullness of time came for Jesus Christ to be conceived, a young virgin, Mary, was singled out to facilitate the conception of the Lord. When the angel appeared to her, he said she had found favor with God (Luke 1:30). Today the story of Jesus Christ cannot be complete without the mentioning of Mary. Dearly beloved, whenever there’s a new birth (being born again) into the kingdom of God, God's favor is upon that person. Since you are born again, the Lord’s favor is upon you.

To effect His favor in your life, God will use someone, human or angel, ready and available to activate that favor in you. In order to benefit from God’s favor as a child of the most High God, there are simple conditions to fulfill to qualify for it. Children of God are called upon to maintain a righteous and holy living. There’s a huge reward for that (See Psalm 1: 1-6). To position yourself for the extraordinary blessings comes with a huge reward (blessings of favor), see Proverbs 12:2. The favor will last forever in that it will not stop with you; it will be passed down to generations unborn even to the fourth and fifth generations. Hallelujah! this should be good news to all Christians because, most of us don’t consider that who we’re today in our generation and what we do will always be passed down to many generations in our lineage. Just surrender to the Holy Ghost and He will break and mold you a new vessel fit for His kingdom and favor.

The idea of four to five generations is very scary if you have missed the beauty of the Lord because it’s a very long time. If a generation is about thirty years, you do the maths for four to five in generational terms. Imagine how many years your righteousness, as a person, on earth can affect a whole lot of people. However, consider how wickedness can and will affect so many people for so long just because of one person’s careless and selfish attitude on earth. That’s why in the Scriptures, an ardent sinner was destroyed with his family, remember, Abiram, Dathan and Korah. No wonder, the righteousness of Jesus Christ is eternal. Glory be to Jesus. Note: Your Righteousness is never a wasted effort; it’s the Lord’s command.

Let’s pray: Dear heavenly Father, thank you for your favor upon my life. I will make a conscious effort to live a righteous and holy life to activate your favor. My Father, my Father, my Father, please Lord, give me the strength to live my life for Your Will, in Jesus’ name. Amen

Today’s reading: 1 Chronicles 13-15; John 7:1-27

By His Mercy We're Favored.