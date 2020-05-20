COVID-19 Eid el Fitri Prayer: Borno Allows Eid Congregational PrayersFrom 8-10 am

Listen to article

The Chairman, Borno State High-powered Committee on the prevention and mitigation of Covid-19, His Excellency

Alhaji Umar Usman Kadafur, on behalf of the committee and the government of Borno State, Under the leadership

of His Excellency Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, mni, FNSE felicitated with the Muslim Ummah and the good people of Borno State during this period of Ramadan Fast.

The Committee also appreciated the cooperation and commitment of all and sundry towards the fight against the covid-19 pandemic in the state.

A statement issued Wednesday night by Hon. Salihú Aliyu Kwaya Bura, the Borno State Commissioner of Health who is also the Secretary of the High Powered Committee on Borno State Covid-19 on behalf of the Chairman of the State High Powered Response Committee on Prevention and Control of COVID-19 who is also the State Deputy Governor Alhaji Usman Umar Kadafur made available to newsmen in Maiduguri further said that the state government acknowledged the fact that some of the measures taken might have inconvenienced a large proportion of the public and reiterated that all decisions were taken in good faith, in furtherance of the responsibilities of the State government, which was generally compassionate, responsible and responsive.

It further stated that the committee held wide consultations with the Ulamas and resolved and directed as follows:

1.That the public may observe the Eid-el-Fitr prayers at the designated Eid grounds between the hours of 8-10 am on that day.

2. In furtherance of measures of infection prevention, the committee has made available hand sanitizers at strategic points for use by the public, and therefore urges the public to take full advantage of such.

3.The committee wishes to reiterate that the public should strongly observe the use of face masks and practice social distancing.

4. The committee further advises that all persons above 60 years of age, those with chronic medical conditions such as diabetes mellitus, asthma or chronic respiratory diseases and acute febrile illnesses should please refrain from attending the Eid prayers.

The statement also prayed Allah SWT to accept our ibadat and wished everyone happy Sallah celebration.