Delta Governor Pays Two Months Stipend To Widows

Widows enrolled under the Delta State Widow's Welfare Scheme have received their two months payments across the wards in the 25 local government councils of Delta State.

The Scheme is Coordinated by Elder (Chief) Isioma Okonta, fondly addressed as Wodows's alert.

Recall that on Thursday, May 7, 2020, a sensitization workshop was organized for the supervisors, Assistant Supervisors and 50 local government coordinators at the Unity Hall, government house, Asaba, where the Welfare Team Leaders were enlightened and tutored by resource persons on the need to imbibe precautionary safety measures amidst the Covid-19 pandemic in the course of disbursing the stipends to the benefiting widows.

At Umutu Ward 2, Ukwuani local government Area, the payment was made by the two Coordinators, Hon Humphrey Uzuakpundu and Mrs Esegbue who grouped the enrollees into twenties, provided amenities for hand washing while social distancing was maintained.

While addressing newsmen immediately after the disbursement, Hon Uzuakpundu commended the Delta State government for the gracious approval of not only the two stipends but the penultimate week Covid-19 Sensitization Workshop that actually equipped the Coordinators on maintaining approved guidelines aimed at containing the spread of the covid -19 plague.

At Ika North East, Ward 2, Owa-Alero, the widows were orderly with alcohol based hand sanitizers, compulsory wearing of facemask and physical distancing while connecting socially.

Prior to making the payments in batches of not more than twenty, the duo of Chief, Mrs Mary Agbogwe and Hon Sunday Bamah, Coordinators of the scheme in the local government area explained vividly to the Jesus wives that the coronavirus was a reality which doesn't respect status, age, sex or religion noting emphatically the need for constant hand washing, consistent use of facemask, sound personal hygiene, physical distancing, avoidance of crowded environments as latest practices to imbibe.

On of the beneficiaries , Mrs Clementina Ehiedu told reporters that the lockdown and restrictions of movement caused by Covid-19 would have been worst for the widows if not the palliatives and regular payments of stipend to widows under the Delta state Widows Welfare Scheme.

She asked God to blessed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa whom she called a compassionate Leader concluding that the SIP Team Leaders were honest and dutiful members of the Stronger Delta Team. Chief Mrs Mary Agbogwe Agbogwe in a brief closing remark returned all the honour and glory to God.

Elder Chief Isioma Okonta (aka Widows Alert) while debriefing posited that the Senatorial Supervisors , LGAs Coordinators and the Assistants have done their duty as mandated and in line with the WHO, NCDC and Delta State government regulations/guidelines on Public Safety to curb the spread of the deadly covid-19 disease.

Continuing , he thanked God that the exercise ended successfully across all the wards assuring that the Gov Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration has the Welfare and wellbeing of widows and all Deltans at heart.

Dr Emmanuel Mafiana, Executive Assistant to governor Okowa who serves as Delta North Senatorial Supervisor was equally on ground to monitor the disbursements at the different paypoints across the nine (9) local government areas in Delta North Senatorial district.