"Keep your cows in check", Umahi warns herdsmen.

Ebonyi state Governor, Chief David Umahi has called on all the herdsmen in the state to keep their cows in check and stop shepherding cattle within government house premises.

The Governor made this known at a state live broadcast that took place at the government house, Abakaliki, Capital of Ebonyi.

He further lambasted herdsmen in the state for allowing their cattle's to block his way while entering his office at the new government house, located at the centenary city.

"I have directed the Chief security officer to meet with the security people. Please I don’t want to see any cow within the premesis of the centenary city. How can I be struggling with cows to come into government. Please, in the entire centenary city, I don’t want to see any cow.

"Not just government house, anywhere that is called centenary city; international market, the mall. This is insulting. So, security people should do meeting with the cattle rearers whether it is Hausa cows or Igbo cows because I can also see some Igbo cows and I don’t want to see it again.

"Anyone we see, you move to court to get order of the court to auction it. So, we will not see that again, we will not allow that again" he stated.

Chief Umahi equally applauded president Mohammadu Buhari for his doggedness in the fight to end COVID- 19 in the country.

"Mr President has done his best to ensure that COVID- 19 is put to an end. The governors has equally done their best too. It needs personal sacrifice from us all. we shouldn't be blaming government at all times. Government can do nothing without the people.

"Let us start to wear facemask and observe social distances as well as other safety preventive measure put in place by government" he added.

The Governor commended the Northern Governors for their decision that the Alamajiris should go to their states of origin and wondered why the youths should take to social media insisting that they will go to south east.

"We will not be afraid to say that there will not be Amajiris in Ebonyi state and I commend the Northern Governors for saying they should go to their States of origin. So, why will the youths want us to fight, take to social media to start saying that Amajiris are coming to south east, that they should be allowed to come in.

"Is it part of the social distancing? We will not allow Amajiris in Ebonyi state. Ebonyi will not allow Amajiris, they should go to their state of origin. We have to as a people to begin to tell ourselves the truth.