Bua Cement Plc Releases Audited Financial Results For 2019; Revenue Increases By 47.5% To N175.52 Billion.

Listen to article

Lagos, Nigeria ~ BUA Cement, Nigeria’s second largest cement company, has recorded a 47.5% increase in revenues of N175.52billion in its just released Full year results for the 2019 Financial Year on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. The company’s Profits also increased by 69.1% from N39.17 billion in 2018 to N66.24 billion in 2019. BUA Cement Plc in its current form, is a business combination between CCNN Plc (Sokoto Cement) and BUA Cement Manufacturing Company’s Obu Cement Company which was completed in January 2020 and is currently listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), with a market capitalisation of N1.18 trillion ($3.3 billion), making it the third most capitalised company on the floor of the Exchange.

Speaking on the result, Managing Director of BUA Cement, Yusuf Binji said, ” Through the adoption of a focused and disciplined approach, we continue to record strong revenue growth, even as we derive revenue and cost synergies from the merger across: pricing, scale and operational efficiencies; all supported by a sustainable business model and a value-oriented strategy, which have translated to growing market acceptance and is reflective in our margins. This is Despite the complexities and uncertainty that trailed the economic environment in 2019. We delivered on important strategic priorities, such as: the commissioning of our 3mmtpa Line-2 at our Obu Plant in March, 2019; the merger completion between CCNN Plc and Obu Cement Company Limited and commenced the listing process of BUA Cement Plc, the resultant entity of the merger on the floor of the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE), with the eventual delisting of CCNN Plc.

Obu Cement Plant

Going forward, our focus is to further harness the full benefits of the merger while making further in-roads to “new markets” both locally and outside Nigeria. We understand that the local and indeed the global economy would experience more uncertainties, yet we expect continued strong showing across the business, spurred-on by continued recovery across the global economy”.

In his comments Acting CFO, Chike Ajaero said, “In 2019 we reported a decline in Profit after Tax (PAT) from N64.07 billion in 2018 to N 60.61 billion which was due to income tax credit of N26.76 billion in 2018 from reversal of previous tax provision made on Obu Line 1 and deferred tax credit on securing approval for tax exemptions under pioneer status incentive in 2019. Net deferred tax charge of N5.15 billion was provided for in the current year and actual tax payable of N475.29 million. Obu Line-1 and Kalambaina Line -2 are both on pioneer status approved in February 2020 for 2-years (extension) and 3-years respectively. The computation of Earnings per Share (EPS) for 2018 has been re-stated, to reflect a business combination under common control, as at January 2018”.

It should be noted that BUA Cement Plc is Nigeria’s second largest cement producer and the largest producer in its North-West, South-South and South-East regions; with a combined installed capacity of 8 mmtpa and with plans underway to increase existing capacity to 11 mmtpa, through the commissioning of a new 3 mmtpa plant by the first half of 2021 in Sokoto State, Nigeria. BUA Cement operates strategically from Okpella, Edo State and Kalambaina, Sokoto State and is committed to quality - a differentiating attribute, driven by its people, innovation and technology; and positioned to solving Nigeria and Africa’s challenges while driving economic growth and development.

§ Revenue increases by 47.5% from N119.01 billion in 2018 to N175.52 billion in 2019

§ EBITDA rises 47.2% from N55.70 billion in 2018 to N81.99 billion in 2019

§ EBITDA margin flat at 47.0%, arising from entry into ‘new markets’

§ Operating margin (EBIT) is up 4.71% points from 36.0% in 2018 to 40.7% in 2019

§ Profit before Tax (PBT), up 69.1% from N39.17 billion in 2018 to N66.24 billion in 2019

§ Profit after Tax (PAT), down 5.40% from N64.07 billion in 2018 to N60.61 billion in 2019, due to a tax credit of N26.76 billion in 2018 from pioneer status incentive( 3 years) granted on Obu line-1 in 2019, reversing previous tax provision for the years

BUA Kalambaina Cement Plant