COVID -19 Curfew, IGP Clarifies Exemption Order. Says Medical personnel, journalists exempted from restriction

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu late Tuesday night clarified those exempted from the nationwide curfew occasioned by Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Adamu, in a statement issued by Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja said all essential workers, including medical personnel, firefighters, ambulance services, journalists and others were exempted from the restriction.

The clarification became necessary in view of massive assault and clampdown on journalists and health workers by the police on Tuesday night.

“All essential workers, including Medical Personnel, Firefighters, Ambulance Services, Journalists, etc are exempted from the restriction of movement associated with both the partial lockdown and the national curfew across the Federation.

“The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has therefore directed all Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commands Commissioners of Police to give effect to these exemptions whilst enforcing the restriction orders,” the statement said.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu had made it clear on Tuesday that journalists, doctors and other essential workers must cease from movement from 8.00pm, ordering his men to descend on them and arrest them.

Police officers at checkpoints, who usually allowed pressmen to go home from work with trepidation have now been emboldened as they joyously arrest journalists and impounded their vehicles.

Such was the case on Tuesday evening when the Crime Correspondent of TVC News, Ivy Kanu and others were arrested and detained at the Alausa Police Station by the police.

A Police officer who led the team in Alausa, said she was acting on strict orders from above.

Health workers and Journalists with Identification cards were all detained and their cars impounded by the officers.

This story is the same across the state, as Health workers have called TVC News to confirm if the directives by the President has changed.

The arrest is an outright disregard of President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that those on essential duties are free to move.