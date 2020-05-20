COVID -19: Prominent Nigerians Die At Home, Using Home Care For Coronavirus - Minister Of Health

Listen to article

The Federal Government has said it was sad that many prominent Nigerians are dying due to their decision to use home care when they fall ill following contracting the Coronavirus Disease.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said this on Tuesday at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

Ehanire said the Federal Government had thus become disturbed that COVID-19 deaths were coming from educated, well-to-do Nigerians who are only rushed to the hospital almost when it was too late after using home care.

He said: “As we learn more about coronavirus every day, we must be ready to adjust our strategy, based on knowledge and evidence.

“As of Monday, we had sadly recorded 191 deaths in 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Even though this figure seems low compared to other countries, a disturbing picture emerging from the statistics is that not only are most fatalities linked with pre-existing diseases, many are educated, well-to-do people, who chose home-based care, where they develop sudden complications and have to be rushed to hospital.

“Experience is showing that complications in COVID-19 patients can arise with little or no notice. “This is an added reason why all persons should seek medical attention when they test positive.”

Ehanire said there is not approved drug yet for the treatment of COVID-19. He said: “On chloroquine, first, we do not at any time or in any way support self-medication.

“If you hear that anyone is taking medication of any type, it has to be something prescribed by his doctor. “There are medicines that should not be in your hands unless they are prescribed by your doctor.

“There are medicines over-the-counter that you can buy. “But there are prescription medicines, which you should not have unless your doctor prescribes them.”