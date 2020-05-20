Revd Divine Eches (phd), Elected As The New Chairman Of The Christian Association Of Nigeria, Imo State Chapter. 

Listen to article

Eches won in a free, fair, and transparent election under the watch of great men of God and Bishops in Imo State which included Bishop Godson Ukanwa, Bishop Maxwell Korie, Bishop Titus Akanavu, representatives of Arch Bishop Anthony Obinna, Bishop Dennis Marks who represented the National President of CAN, Bishop Gordy Okafor, amongst others.

The election was held at CAN state headquarters, Owerri under tight security yesterday, Tuesday, May 19.

Eches polled 70 votes while his rival, Apostle Onumajuru polled 15 votes. Until his election, Eches was the State Secretary of CAN.

A graduate of Theology, Revd Eches holds an international Diploma in Theology from Faith Institute of Theology, Greenville, South Carolina; a Bachelor of Arts in Theology from Cornerstone Theological Seminary of Nigeria.

He also holds a Masters degree, and a PhD in Theology from the same institution. Revd Eches hails from Umuluwe, in Isiala Mbano local government area of Imo State was born on April 29, 1975.

He was ordained a Reverend by the ECWA Church where he still serves till date.

He served as Chaplain for the celebrated Super Eagles from 2009 - 2013 during which he and the players lifted the coveted Nations Cup Trophy in South Africa.

Eches is married to Mrs Esther Eberechi Eches, with four awesome children and has served in different capacities in the Church and State, all aimed at a vibrant and effective Church in Imo State and Nigeria by extension, is a seasoned minister who balances spirituality with respect for leaders.

He takes over from Revd (Dr) Samuel Ibeji, who completed his tenure on Monday.