May 20:  Whatever We Ask He’ll Give Us

The Word of God prepares us for prayer and helps us maintain communication with Him. The Psalms say that when we embrace the word, it will keep us aligned with God’s will: “Blessed are those who keep his statutes and seek him with all their heart-they do no wrong but follow his ways. I have hidden your word in my heart that I might not sin against you.” (Psalm 119: 2-3, 11).

Aaron, the first high priest, had to prepare himself to enter God’s presence before offering sacrifices on the Day of Atonement. We need to offer ourselves daily as living sacrifices to God so we can have continual fellowship with Him. “Offer your bodies as living sacrifices, holy and pleasing to God-this is your spiritual act of worship” (Romans 12:1). As our minds are transformed by reading and meditating on the Word, we will know the will of God and will pray confidently and effectively: “Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is-his good, pleasing and perfect will.”

The Word of God is a tremendous gift that gives us the power to know and do the will of God, the power to pray with certainty and boldness, and the power to know that God hears us when we pray according to His will. “And if we know that He hears us-whatever we ask-we know that we have what we asked of Him” (1 John 5:15). Note: The Word gives us the power to know and do the will of God. Have you ever doubted that God hears your prayer? He sees your heart and its intent for your prayer. Just believe that He hears and He will answer according to His Will and purpose for your well-being; He cares so much about you. God wants us to have peace and happiness. He thinks well about us.

Let’s pray: Father, as I learn Your Word, please help me to hide it in my heart so I won’t sin against you. I desire continual communication with You as I dwell in Your Word. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.

Today’s reading: 1 Chronicles 10-12; John 6:45-71

Transform and Renew Your Mind.