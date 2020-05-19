TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

May 19, 2020 | International

Statewide Smart Justice Day of Action-May 27:

By American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA)
Listen to article

The ACLU of Michigan is hosting the "Smart Justice Day of Action: Uniting for Pretrial Reform" online event May 27, 9:30AM-5PM. The ACLU is organizing a mass mobilization of advocacy groups and reform activists to push for passage of legislation related to the recommendations from the Michigan Joint Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration.

Participants will learn more about the work that is being done in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis and ways in which you help can with the much-needed overhaul of our bail and pretrial detention systems going forward.

Participants will include elected officials, legal and policy professionals, and impacted community advocates.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists