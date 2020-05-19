Fed. Govt Removes The MD Of Transmission Company Of Nigeria (TCN), Usman Gur Mohammed, Replaces Him

Listen to article

The Governemnt of Nigeria have sacked the Managing Director of the TCN, Usman Gur Mohammed. The Minister of Power, Mohammed Sale stated this in a press release signed by his spokesperson, Aaron Artimas. His sack is with immediate effect while a replacement, Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz has been appointed on acting capacity.

He said: “As part of continuing measures to reposition and improve the performance of the Power Sector in the country, the Honorable Minister of Power Engr. Sale Mamman hereby announces major changes at the Transmission Company of Nigeria,”.

“Accordingly, the Managing Director of the TCN, Usman Gur Mohammed has been removed from office with immediate effect. He is being replaced with Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, as Managing Director, in an acting capacity.

“The Honorable Minister has also confirmed the appointment of four directors who have been on acting position in the Company for some time.”

Press Release Below:

