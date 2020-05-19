Orji Kalu Seeks Release From Prison

Listen to article

The former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has filed an application before the Federal High Court in Lagos seeking his immediate release from the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kuje, Abuja.

The application has been assigned to Justice Mohammed Liman.

The former Director of Finance, Abia State Government House, Ude Jones Udeogu, an aide to the former governor was listed as a respondent to the application alongside Orji Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Limited.

The former governor also wants an order of the Court setting aside his conviction dated Dec 5. 2019, under the Hand of Hon. Justice Mohammed Idris since the Supreme Court in its judgment on May 8, 2020, held that it was given without jurisdiction.

Besides this, Orji Kalu has also asked the court to set aside the trial and the sentence passed on him on each of the 39 counts brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Liman is yet to fix a date for the hearing of the application.