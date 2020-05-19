Covid -19:: Biafra Nations Youth League, (bnyl) Violates Social Distancing In Cross River

Listen to article

Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL have questioned why the former Eastern governors could not protect the people from rampaging fulani herdsmen but have locked down the states in pretense to protecting the people from Coronavirus. A video shows how the group also disregarded social distancing.

Recall that on Thursday last week the BNYL flauted the lockdown order and hoisted the Biafra flags in Cross River border town of Ikom. A video released online by the group showed the Deputy National Leader, Ebuta Takon Akor addressing the issue of political pandemics and the continuous attacks by Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria. Akor who is an Ejagham native in Cross River State condemned the Covid19 lockdown, adding that instead of providing measures to tackle the invasion of their land and killings by Fulani Herdsmen, the government decided to lockdown everywhere while the herdsmen are still operating. He described Covid19 as nothing but tricks in Nigeria while calling on all ethnic nationals of defunct eastern region to unite with Biafra.

