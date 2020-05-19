Lockdown Extension: SGF Breached No Law - APC Replies PDP

Listen to article

Our attention has been drawn to the statement attributed to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faulting the Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce for the Control of Covid-19 Pandemic, Mr. Boss Mustapha's introduction of the second phase of the phase by phase easing of the lockdown declaration made by President Muhammadu Buhari in his April 27 nationwide broadcast to Nigerians.

The group said, contrary to PDP's wrong assertion, the PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha said nothing new outside what President Muhammadu Buhari had stated in his April 27th nationwide broadcast announcing phase by phase and gradual easing of the restrictions in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun States as well as imposing new lockdown in Kano State.

In a statement released to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday by the National Publicity Secretary of APC Mandate Defenders, Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka, the group said what the PTF Chairman did was to introduce the second phase of what Mr. President had earlier stated in his address to the nation and therefore warned the PDP to stop raising unnecessary tension in the polity.

By dwelling on triviality, the PDP has shown to the world that it does not know how to play pro-active opposition politics to checkmate the party in power but has sorrowfully reduced itself to a reactionary political party.

Saying, ''We are waiting to see the day the PDP would react when President Buhari refuse to take his breakfast in the morning.''

The group therefore urged Nigerians to ignore the wrong assertion made against the SGF even as it invited the PDP for tutorial on how to play pro-active opposition politics for the overall development of Nigeria.

Signed:

Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka,

National Publicity Secretary,

APC Mandate Defenders