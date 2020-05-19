Today's Christian Devotion 19 - 05 - 2020

Listen to article

Ecc 9:4”For to him that is joined to all the living there is hope:

Beloved, in the midst of this scourge, don’t allow sense of hopelessness overtake you. Keep looking unto God, trusting him, for he will lockdown COVID-19 into extinction in no time and you and I shall bounce back, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Today, I pray that God will hear the smallest whisper of your heart's desires, may he publicly honour and position you for greater things as you go out for your daily bread today and beyond, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Good morning and have a wonderful day.