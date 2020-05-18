Federal Government Extends Gradual Easing Of Covid-19 Lockdown By Two Weeks

Listen to article

president Muhammadu Buhari has extended the gradual easing of the lockdown by two weeks across the nation.

The chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, announced this on Monday during the daily briefing of the task force in Abuja.

According to him: “​Based on the recommendations of the PTF, Mr. President has approved the following:

i) ​The measures, exemptions, advisories and scope of entities allowed to reopen under phase one of the eased locked down, shall be maintained across the federation for another two weeks effective from 12 00 midnight today (18th May, 2020 to 1st June, 2020);

ii) ​intensifying efforts to “tell (communicate), trace (identify) and treat (manage)’ cases;

iii) ​elevating the level of community ownership of non-pharmaceutical interventions;

iv)​ Maintain the existing lockdown order in Kano for an additional two weeks;

v)​ Imposition of precision lockdown in states, or in metropolitan/high-burden LGAs, that are reporting a rapidly increasing number of cases, when the need arises. This would be complemented with the provision of palliatives and continued re-evaluation of the impact of the interventions; and

vi) ​Aggressive scale up of efforts to ensure that communities are informed, engaged and participating in the response with enhanced public awareness in high risk states.