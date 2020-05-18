AHRC Congratulates Class of 2020:

Listen to article

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) extends its warm congratulations to all graduating students of class 2020- high school and college.

These are extraordinary times that made in- person graduation ceremonies a public health risk. This reality made graduating this year bittersweet. All students, their families and academic institutions, look forward to in-person graduation day. It is a milestone, however, the class of 2020 was robbed of the opportunity to properly celebrate this special day.

There is a lesson in the Covid-19 pandemic. We should not take things for granted because our life as we know it can change dramatically without much notice. We should always seize the moment. The Covid-19 pandemic changed our lives in ways no one thought possible in 2020. A simple handshake and a hug of a friend became something to be avoided. Despite the sadness caused by Covid-19 depriving the students this long-waited milestone celebration, we all have a keen sense of our common humanity and our common vulnerability. The lesson is that all humanity needs to work together. Borders should not stop us from working together.

Once again, AHRC congratulates all the graduating students and their families wishing them all the success. AHRC salutes all teachers, professors and educational institutions' staff for all they had to do to make sure the students can finish the academic year. Transitioning to online learning required a lot of effort and collaboration from students, professors, staff and families of students as well.

"Graduation day is the end of one stage of life and the beginning of another," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "The Covid-19 crisis is a reminder that lessons are not only learned in class, life also teaches us lessons and reminds us of what is important," concluded Hamad.