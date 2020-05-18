No Presidential Broadcast On Covid -19 Today - Presidential Aide

Listen to article

President Muhammadu Buhari will not make any broadcast on COVID -19 updates today. Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made the clarification today.

Instead, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 would update the nation during its daily briefings. “No presidential broadcast on COVID-19 updates today”, Adesina tweeted.

“None was planned. Rather, the Presidential Task Force will during its usual media briefings bring the nation up to speed on the next steps,” he said.

No presidential broadcast on COVID-19 updates today. None was planned. Rather, the Presidential Task Force will during its usual media briefings bring the nation up to speed on the next steps. — Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) May 18, 2020

Secretary of the Task Force had told Nigerians on Sunday that Buhari would address Nigerians today.

It now appears he did not get a proper briefing from Aso Rock.

Meanwhile Buhari has urged the 36 Governors to work closely with the Boss Mustapha-led Task Force, to harmonise their efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President spoke during an online meeting Monday with the Governors’ Forum.

He disclosed that the PTF had briefed him on next steps in the national response to the pandemic, “and I have directed that they work very closely with the Governors.”

President Buhari said the pandemic was “beyond technology, power, and resources,”.

He note that countries that have all those were recording highest casualties round the world. “We have to be very careful. We need to continue to educate and persuade the people to accept the reality of the situation, and do all that is necessary to stay safe,” the President said.

The meeting also discussed economic and security issues, among others, with the Governors commending the President on the “leadership and direction” he has given the country in combating COVID-19.