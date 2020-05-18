Delta Governor Gets Commendation Over Road Construction

Listen to article

For his doggedness in road construction across Delta state, the governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has received accolades from an inspirational Delta youth.

The National Convener, #Nottooyoungtolead Initiative, a youth with excellent leadership qualities, Comrade Elvis Akpobi Majority, gave it to the governor while plying the Ughelli-Asaba dual carriage road.

The youth ambassador who doubles as Special Assistant (SA), to the governor on Youth Development, said the road which is still under construction would boost economic activities when completed.

He expressed much satisfaction over the level of work done on the road by the contracting firm.

While noting that if the contractor continues at the current pace of work, with the quality of materials used, the project would be delivered to Deltans at the specified time.

Speaking further, Akpobi, a brilliant youth with positive impact thanked the state governor for his Stronger Delta agenda on display, noting that he is really the "road master"

"He Urge all Deltans inrespective of party affiliation to support the good work of the governor for a speedy transformation of state.

It would be recall that the Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye, had reiterated government's commitment to deliver all construction works by the Okowa-led administration to Deltans.