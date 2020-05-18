Chinese Medial Team In Nigeria Not Missing - Chinese Embassy

Listen to article

The Chinese doctors and medics, who arrived in the country last month to help the Nigerian authorities in containing the ravaging Coronavirus, are not missing.

The Chinese Embassy in Abuja confirmed on Sunday that contrary to claims by one of the leading political parties in Nigeria that the whereabouts of the medics in Nigeria remained unknown, the 14 medical experts were actively helping out in their duty posts to meet the mandate for which they came to Nigeria.

A spokesman for the Chinese Embassy, Mr. Sun Saixiong, added that although the embassy was not directly involved in the operations and activities of the medics, it was fully aware of their various contributions towards the containment of the pandemic in Nigeria.

Mr. Saixiong explained that the mission of the 14 doctors and medics, who were brought into Nigeria by one of its leading construction giants, CCECC in collaboration with the Federal Government of Nigeria, was to assist Nigeria in preparing for the containment of the virus and cater for thousands of the company’s workers spread across Nigeria.

“The Embassy of China is not directly involved in what the medics do daily but we have always been supportive of our companies to fulfill their social responsibilities in Nigeria and we do appreciate their collaboration with their Nigerian brothers and sisters,” Saixiong said.

“We are aware also that the medics have completed their quarantine period cooperatively and respectfully strictly prescribed by the Nigerian Health authorities and manner to help contain the pandemic in the country.

“We are also aware that the Nigerian Ministry of Health has organized a video conference call and both sides have exchanged their COVID-19 fighting experiences, the result of which we believe should be mutually beneficial.

The Chinese doctors and medics also had some lectures with some CCECC staff on how to effectively follow the NCDC guidelines on self- protection during this pandemic, like how to wear the mask and ensure proper social distancing since the company has thousands of employees in Nigeria,” the Spokesman explained

It will be recalled that the People Democratic Party had on Saturday raised the alarm that the whereabouts of the Chinese medics were unknown and threatened to hold the Presidency responsible for medics.

Also, the party gave the Presidency 48 hours to produce the medics or face its wrath, but did not indicate what they intended to do against the government in case of its inability to produce the medics.

Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, who issued the threat, said the party was worried by the declaration by Health Minister, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, to the effect that the government could not account for the whereabouts of the medics, who arrived Nigeria last month