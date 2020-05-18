FG Is Not Making Covid-19 Treatment To Look Like Secret Cult - APC Group Replies HURIWA

Listen to article

A leading support group of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Mandate Defenders has reacted to the statement credited to the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), alleging that the Federal Government is making the treatment of Covid-19 disease to look like secret society because of the candid advise of the Presidential Taskforce to survivors of the symptom to stop revealing the name of drugs used for their treatment to avoid resort to self-medication.

In a statement released to news men on Sunday night in Abuja by the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka, the group said that government is right because the symptom of Covid-19 varries from person to person and as such does not have a particular drug prescription for treatment.

Saying, making categorical statement on a particular drug been used as cure to the virus is unacceptable because of it's propensity to self-medication.

The Federal Government's advice is very important because Covid-19 is an Infectious disease which only a well-equipped national institution like the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which specializes in the treatment of Infectious diseases like Covid-19 can handle.

Hence, those who are lucky to get symptom treatment from unlicensed private hospitals should stop encouraging resort to self-medication by revealing the type of drugs used because treatment of Covid-19 symptom does not mean cure to the virus itself.

Also, because of the huge cost involved in testing, isolating, tracing and treatment of the disease, no government on earth will stay and watch few vocal individuals to scuttle it's efforts in the containment as well as the drive towards flattening the Covid-19 curve in Nigeria.

This is why the Federal Government advised such compatriots to stop revealing the name of drugs used for such treatment because such act is against the national response strategy of the Federal Government.

Therefore, the secret cult and constitutional claims by HURIWA does not hold water because law is made for man and not man for the law.

Signed:

Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka,

National Publicity Secretary,

APC Mandate Defenders