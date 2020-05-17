Gov. Wike's Media Aide On Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu Passes On.

Listen to article

The Special Adviser to Governor Nyesom Wike on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, is dead. Late Nwakaudu died today at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) after a brief illness.

The cause of his death is still unknown, but sources at Government House Port Harcourt said Simeon may have died of cardiac arrest.

Gov. Wike's Statement:

GOVERNOR WIKE CONDOLES LATE NWAKAUDU'S FAMILY

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed shock over the sudden death of his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu.

He described late Nwakaudu as a loyal and dedicated professional who contributed immensely to the implementation of the The NEW Rivers Vision.

The governor on behalf of his family, the government and good people of the State condoled with the bereaved family.

He prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Late Nwakaudu died today at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) after a brief illness.

Paulinus Nsirim

Commissioner for Information and Communications

May 17,2020